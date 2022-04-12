BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 8.3 percent year on year in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The figure moderated from the 8.8 percent year-on-year increase registered in February this year.

On a monthly basis, China's PPI gained 1.1 percent in March, compared with the 0.5 percent increase in February.

Factors including price hikes of bulk commodities in the international market led to the monthly PPI increase in March, according to senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

Monday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.5 percent year on year in March.