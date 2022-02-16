- Home
China's PPI Up 9.1 Pct In January
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 9.1 percent year on year in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.
