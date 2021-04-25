UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Primary, Middle Schools Get Full Internet Coverage: Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

China's primary, middle schools get full Internet coverage: report

FUZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :China has achieved full internet coverage in Primary and middle schools across the country, according to a report released Sunday.

The report on the development of digital China was released by Sheng Ronghua, deputy head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, at the fourth Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, capital city of east China's Fujian Province.

In 2016, the Internet coverage in these schools was about 79.4 percent, according to the report.

Moreover, the report said that 98.35 percent of the schools have been equipped with multimedia classrooms.

Online education and e-commerce have helped the country in its fight against poverty, Sheng noted, adding that the value of retail sales in China's rural areas has grown almost tenfold from 180 billion Yuan (27.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2014 to nearly 1.8 trillion yuan in 2020.

The total number of Internet users in China hit 989 million by the end of 2020, with an Internet penetration rate of 70.4 percent.

Also, a total of 718,000 5G base stations were built during the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) period, the report said.

Related Topics

Internet Education China Fuzhou 5G Sunday 2016 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.