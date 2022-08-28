(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :China's printer market reported growth in shipments in the second quarter of the year amid rising demand, an industrial report showed.

During the period, the shipment of printers in China topped 4.84 million units, up 1 percent year on year, data from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

On a monthly basis, printer shipments rose 22.3 percent, according to the data.

Specifically, ink-jet printer shipments grew 13.

9 percent year on year to nearly 2.14 million units, while shipments of laser printer and impact printer reached 2.3 million units and about 400,000 units, respectively.

The report attributed the surging demand for printers, especially ink-jet printers, to more people having to take classes online or work from home. First-time buyers still account for a large proportion of the market, so low-cost ink-jet printers remain attractive to consumers, according to the IDC report.