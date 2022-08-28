UrduPoint.com

China's Printer Shipments Increase In Q2: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China's printer shipments increase in Q2: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :China's printer market reported growth in shipments in the second quarter of the year amid rising demand, an industrial report showed.

During the period, the shipment of printers in China topped 4.84 million units, up 1 percent year on year, data from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

On a monthly basis, printer shipments rose 22.3 percent, according to the data.

Specifically, ink-jet printer shipments grew 13.

9 percent year on year to nearly 2.14 million units, while shipments of laser printer and impact printer reached 2.3 million units and about 400,000 units, respectively.

The report attributed the surging demand for printers, especially ink-jet printers, to more people having to take classes online or work from home. First-time buyers still account for a large proportion of the market, so low-cost ink-jet printers remain attractive to consumers, according to the IDC report.

Related Topics

China Market From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

5 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

13 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

13 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.