Open Menu

China's Procuratorates Report Success On Public Interest Litigation Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China's procuratorates report success on public interest litigation cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Over the past three years, procuratorial organs across China solved more than 365,000 public interest litigation cases involving ecological environment and resources conservation, and food and drug safety, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said at a press conference on Thursday.

Procuratorial organs issued 247,000 pre-litigation procuratorial suggestions and filed 25,000 public interest litigation cases, the SPP said. On ecological environment and resources conservation, prosecutors focused on cases involving areas such as water pollution, solid waste, household waste and mine tailings.

They also targeted illegal acts concerning the hunting of wildlife and the damaging of wildlife habitats.

On food and drug safety, prosecutors mainly focused on the whole process of food production, sales and storage as well as illegalities related to drug safety, according to the SPP. In July 2020, the SPP launched a campaign to intensify the supervision of the handling of such cases.

Related Topics

Water China July 2020

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting expert ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting experts within training programme of ..

17 minutes ago
 Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Mi ..

Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Middle East at &#039;Belt and Ro ..

17 minutes ago
 Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

24 minutes ago
 Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New Yor ..

Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New York Warriors in the USA’s Firs ..

33 minutes ago
 Another woman arrested over charges of torturing t ..

Another woman arrested over charges of torturing teenage maid

52 minutes ago
 UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic ..

UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic year with the highest academic ..

1 hour ago
Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached ..

Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED1.4 billion in July 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 bill ..

Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 billion in July 2023

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

2 hours ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

3 hours ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous