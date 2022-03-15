- Home
China's Property Investment Up 3.7 Pct In Jan-Feb
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :China's investment in property development rose 3.7 percent year on year in the first two months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.
