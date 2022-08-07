UrduPoint.com

China's Public Offering Fund Volume Hits 26.79 Trln Yuan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2022 | 03:50 PM

China's public offering fund volume hits 26.79 trln yuan

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Assets under the management of China's public offering funds reached 26.79 trillion Yuan (about 3.97 trillion U.S. Dollars) by the end of June, the latest data from the Asset Management Association of China showed.

As of the end of June, a total of 10,010 public offering funds were operated by 139 fund management companies, according to the association, an industry body supervised by China's securities regulator.

In breakdown, the scale of closed-ended funds reached nearly 3.27 trillion yuan, while that of open-ended funds stood at about 23.52 trillion yuan, the data showed.

Of the 139 fund management companies, 45 are foreign-funded while 94 are domestic firms, the association said.

Related Topics

China June From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

15 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

15 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.