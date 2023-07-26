Open Menu

China's Qin Wins Men's 50m Breaststroke World Title

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

China's Qin wins men's 50m breaststroke world title

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :China's Qin Haiyang won the men's 50m breaststroke at swimming's world championships on Wednesday for his second gold of the competition.

Qin, who won the 100m breaststroke title on Monday, finished in a time of 26.29sec, ahead of American Nic Fink on 26.59 and China's Sun Jiajun on 26.79.

Qin's 100m victory on Monday gave China their first gold of the competition.

They quickly made it two when Zhang Yufei won the women's 100m butterfly later that evening.

China only won one individual swimming gold at last year's world championships in Budapest.

Britain's Adam Peaty, a three-time 50m breaststroke world champion, skipped the competition in Fukuoka to prioritise his mental health.

The 28-year-old said he has been in a "self-destructive spiral" and has spoken previously about periods of depression and problems with alcohol.

Peaty has been in a class of his own in sprint breaststroke events for nearly a decade.

Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus, who has swum five of the top 10 times this year, was banned due to his country's participation in the war in Ukraine.

Related Topics

World Ukraine China Budapest Fukuoka Belarus Women Gold Top Depression

Recent Stories

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

26 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

40 minutes ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

41 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

1 hour ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

4 hours ago
HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous