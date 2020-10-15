China’s Qingdao collects nearly 10 million samples in citywide COVID-19 testing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Qingdao City in east China's Shandong Province has collected over 9.94 million samples as the city's five-day nucleic acid testing campaign nears its end.

According to vice mayor of Qingdao, with more than 7.64 million samples tested, no new positive cases have been found except the confirmed and asymptomatic cases already reported, local media reported here on Thursday.

Sui Zhenhua, Party secretary and director of the Qingdao Health Commission, has been suspended from his post pending further investigation, according to an official notice released by the city’s Party committee on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Deng Kai, deputy Party chief and head of the Qingdao Chest Hospital, where the latest COVID-19 outbreak occurred, was dismissed from his post on Thursday, read the notice.

The notice came after the outbreak in the city, which revealed loopholes in epidemic prevention and control in the city, Qingdao authorities previously said.

It may be mentioned that Qingdao reported six new confirmed cases and six new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The cases were linked with Qingdao Chest Hospital, which had been used to treat imported COVID-19 patients.