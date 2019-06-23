(@imziishan)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :China's deputy agricultural minister, 55-year-old Qu Dongyu, was elected Sunday to head the UN's food and Agriculture Organization in the first round of voting.

Qu, a biologist by training and the first Chinese national to head the Rome-based agency, won 108 votes, followed by Catherine Geslain-Laneelle of France with 71 votes and Georgia' Davit Kirvalidze with 12, according to official results.