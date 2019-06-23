UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Qu Dongyu Elected Head Of UN Food Agency FAO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:20 PM

China's Qu Dongyu elected head of UN food agency FAO

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :China's deputy agricultural minister, 55-year-old Qu Dongyu, was elected Sunday to head the UN's food and Agriculture Organization in the first round of voting.

Qu, a biologist by training and the first Chinese national to head the Rome-based agency, won 108 votes, followed by Catherine Geslain-Laneelle of France with 71 votes and Georgia' Davit Kirvalidze with 12, according to official results.

Related Topics

United Nations China Agriculture France Georgia Sunday

Recent Stories

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

17 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

32 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

47 minutes ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

47 minutes ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

1 hour ago

DMCC reports 12% growth in 2018, driving commodity ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.