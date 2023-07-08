Open Menu

China's Railway Investment Up In H1

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China's railway investment up in H1

BEIJING, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Fixed-asset investment in China's railways expanded 6.9 percent in the first six months of this year as the country steadily advanced railroad construction, industry data showed.

Total fixed-asset railway investment came in at 304.9 billion Yuan (about 42.3 billion U.S. Dollars), data from China State Railway Group Co.

, Ltd. showed.

The group said it has intensified efforts to build a modern railway infrastructure system, and progress has been achieved across several key projects during the reporting period.

The group has pledged to continue supporting the implementation of the country's major strategies and work to inject vitality into the high-quality development of the economy and society.

Related Topics

China Progress From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

18 minutes ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

33 minutes ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

1 hour ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

2 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

3 hours ago
Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

3 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

5 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

5 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

5 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous