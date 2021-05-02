BEIJING, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :China State Railway Group Co. Ltd. (China Railway) has seen a stable recovery from the epidemic in the first quarter of the year, data from the China Railway showed.

The company's revenue went up 19.6 percent year on year to 227 billion Yuan (about 35.1 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-March period, said the China Railway.

The earnings from passenger tickets totaled 59.

9 billion yuan, up 32.3 percent year on year during the period.

In the first three months of the year, a total of 530 million passenger trips were made via railways, up 40 percent year on year, while the freight volume went up 12 percent year on year to stand at 920 million tonnes, said the China Railway.

The fixed-asset investment in the railway sector reached 103.31 billion yuan, up 29.3 percent year on year, data from the company showed.