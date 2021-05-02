UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Railway Operator Sees Stable Recovery In Q1

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:20 PM

China's railway operator sees stable recovery in Q1

BEIJING, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :China State Railway Group Co. Ltd. (China Railway) has seen a stable recovery from the epidemic in the first quarter of the year, data from the China Railway showed.

The company's revenue went up 19.6 percent year on year to 227 billion Yuan (about 35.1 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-March period, said the China Railway.

The earnings from passenger tickets totaled 59.

9 billion yuan, up 32.3 percent year on year during the period.

In the first three months of the year, a total of 530 million passenger trips were made via railways, up 40 percent year on year, while the freight volume went up 12 percent year on year to stand at 920 million tonnes, said the China Railway.

The fixed-asset investment in the railway sector reached 103.31 billion yuan, up 29.3 percent year on year, data from the company showed.

Related Topics

China Company From Billion Million

Recent Stories

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

21 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

1 hour ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 daily cases hold close to re ..

1 hour ago

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.