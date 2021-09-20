BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :China's railways were expected to serve 10.5 million passenger trips Sunday, the first day of the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, as people tend to go home for family reunions or visit tourist attractions.

In coping with the rising passenger flow and COVID-19, railway departments have strengthened epidemic prevention and safety inspections and improved their services to ensure the safe and orderly travel of passengers.

More frequent dis-infections have been carried out, with cleaning equipment running 24 hours a day in some stations.

Inbound and outbound routes have also been re-arranged to avoid tie-ups.

As for aviation, the Beijing Capital International Airport was expected to handle about 307,500 passengers Sunday. All passengers must take temperature measurements, present their travel-code and health-code verification, wear masks, and stand at least one meter away from one another.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most significant traditional Chinese festivals, is usually marked by family reunions, enjoying sights of the full moon, and eating moon-cakes.