UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Rare Earth Price Down

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

China's rare earth price down

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The China Rare Earth Price Index shrank 0.02 percent from the previous working day to 1,245.5 points Thursday.

Compiled by the China Economic Information Service and Baotou Rare Earth Products Exchange, the index reflects the overall price trend in the rare earth market.

The index is a part of China's rare earth serial indexes, which also include a prosperity index and a development index.

Related Topics

Exchange China Baotou Price Market From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recove ..

17 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

28 minutes ago

Rizwan urges people to plant maximum saplings

11 minutes ago

Kremlin on Putin's Nomination for Nobel Peace Priz ..

11 minutes ago

French court rejects Sarkozy challenge to cash-fro ..

11 minutes ago

British HC led delegation calls on KP CM

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.