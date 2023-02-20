(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) --:China's economic recovery is expected to have a positive impact on the development of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the upgrade of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA) could bring further benefits to the region, a senior Thai official said.

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations under Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, said China is a significant trading partner for both Thailand and the ASEAN.