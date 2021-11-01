UrduPoint.com

China's Red Cross Provides COVID-19 Relief To Five Regions

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has provided COVID-19 relief to five provincial-level regions facing new infections.

Since Oct. 17, relief materials, including 300 tents, 3,700 quilts and 4,500 cotton-padded clothing, have been sent to Inner Mongolia, Guizhou, Xinjiang and Guangxi, the RCSC said.

These regions have received grants to purchase negative pressure ambulances and other epidemic response materials, it said.

In addition, the Chinese Red Cross Foundation has donated 11 negative pressure ambulances and 200,000 medical masks to Red Cross branches in Inner Mongolia and Gansu to help with local epidemic prevention and control.

