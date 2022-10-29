UrduPoint.com

China's Renewable Energy Capacity Expands In Jan.-Sept.

Published October 29, 2022

China's renewable energy capacity expands in Jan.-Sept.

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :China's installed capacity of renewable energy registered rapid growth in the first nine months of the year amid the country's pursuit of green development.

In the January-September period, the installed capacity of wind power increased 16.9 percent year on year to around 350 million kilowatts, while the installed capacity of solar power generation came in at 360 million kilowatts, up 28.

8 percent, according to the National Energy Administration.

By the end of September, the country's total installed power generation capacity reached approximately 2.48 billion kilowatts, rising 8.1 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

China has announced that it will peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The country leads globally in installed capacities of wind, photovoltaic, hydro, and biomass power as it presses ahead with a green development path.

