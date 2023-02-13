(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) --:China's renewable energy industry continued to lead globally in 2022, National Energy Administration official Wang Dapeng said on Monday.

China-made photovoltaic modules, wind turbines, gear boxes and other key components accounted for 70 percent of the global market share last year, Wang said at a press conference.

"The center of gravity of the global new energy industry is shifting further to China," he said.

China's renewable energy development has made positive contributions to global emissions reduction.

In 2022, China's renewable energy generation was equivalent to a reduction of 2.26 billion tonnes of domestic carbon dioxide emissions. China's exports of wind power and photovoltaic products helped other countries reduce emissions by approximately 573 million tonnes.