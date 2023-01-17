China's Resident Nominal Disposable Income Up 5 Pct In 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :China's per capita disposable income stood at 36,883 Yuan (about 5,487 U.S. Dollars) in 2022, up 5 percent year on year in nominal terms, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.
After deducting price factors, per capita disposable income rose 2.
9 percent from the previous year.
The growth of resident income was basically in line with the expansion of the Chinese economy, and rural residents saw a faster income growth than urban residents last year, according to the NBS press conference.
Tuesday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3 percent year on year to a record high of 121.0207 trillion yuan in 2022.