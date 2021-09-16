UrduPoint.com

China's Retail Sales Up 2.5 Pct In August

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

China's retail sales up 2.5 pct in August

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 2.5 percent year on year in August this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

The country's retail sales of consumer goods totaled around 3.44 trillion Yuan (about 533 billion U.S. Dollars) in August, data from the NBS showed.

Retail sales in last month were 3 percent higher from the level in August 2019. The two-year average growth was 1.5 percent.

In the January-August period, retail sales gained 18.1 percent year on year and was up 8 percent from the same period in 2019, according to the NBS.

In the first eight months, the catering industry saw a year-on-year increase of 34.4 percent in revenue, as the hardest-hit sector continued to recover from COVID-19 disruptions.

Online consumption remained a bright spot, with online retail sales rising 19.7 percent year on year to reach about 8.12 trillion yuan in the Jan.-Aug. period.

Related Topics

Same August 2019 From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎all ..

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎alliance ‎

16 minutes ago
 Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future ..

Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future in UAE

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

11 hours ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.