China's Retail Sales Up 2.5 Pct In September
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) --:China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 2.5 percent year on year in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.
