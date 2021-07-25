UrduPoint.com
China's Road Cargo Transport Expands In H1

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

China's road cargo transport expands in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:China's road cargo transport registered solid growth in the first half of this year, official data shows.

The road freight volume amounted to approximately 18.48 billion tonnes in the January-June period, up 29 percent year on year, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.

The central province of Hubei saw the fastest growth in the period, with a growth rate of 204.9 percent.

In the first six months, fixed-asset investment in road construction reached 1.15 trillion Yuan (about 177.9 billion U.S. Dollars), up 13.8 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

