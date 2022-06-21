UrduPoint.com

China's Road Freight Volume Drops In First Five Months

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :China's road freight volume fell 4.6 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

About 14.37 billion tonnes of road cargo were transported during this period, according to the ministry.

In May alone, China's road freight volume neared 3.26 billion tonnes, the ministry said.

Northeast China's Jilin Province saw a sharp decline of 34 percent in the period. Bucking the trend, northwest China's Qinghai Province saw road freight volume up 23.4 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

