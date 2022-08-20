(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :China's road freight volume fell 4.5 percent year on year in the first seven months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

About 20.98 billion tonnes of road cargo was transported during this period, according to the ministry.

In July alone, China's road freight volume was almost 3.27 billion tonnes, the ministry said.

Bucking the overall trend, the northwestern province of Qinghai recorded the biggest increase in road freight volume, up 20 percent year on year.