BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :China's road cargo transport recorded steady expansion in the first 11 months of the year, with the freight volume jumping 15.6 percent year on year, official data showed.

A total of 35.

71 billion tonnes of road cargo were transported in the January-November period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In November alone, China's road freight volume stood at 3.48 billion tonnes, said the ministry.

The country's fixed-asset investment in road construction reached 2.39 trillion Yuan (about 375 billion U.S. Dollars) during the first 11 months, up 6 percent from a year earlier.