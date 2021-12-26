China's Road Freight Volume Up 15.6 Pct In Jan.-Nov
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :China's road cargo transport recorded steady expansion in the first 11 months of the year, with the freight volume jumping 15.6 percent year on year, official data showed.
A total of 35.
71 billion tonnes of road cargo were transported in the January-November period, according to the Ministry of Transport.
In November alone, China's road freight volume stood at 3.48 billion tonnes, said the ministry.
The country's fixed-asset investment in road construction reached 2.39 trillion Yuan (about 375 billion U.S. Dollars) during the first 11 months, up 6 percent from a year earlier.