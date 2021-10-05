UrduPoint.com

China's Road Freight Volume Up 22.6 Pct In Jan.-Aug

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :China's road cargo transport registered robust expansion in the first eight months of the year, with the freight volume soaring 22.6 percent year on year, official data showed.

A total of 25.

32 billion tonnes of road cargo were transported in the January-August period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In August alone, China's road freight volume rose 5.8 percent over one year earlier to 3.44 billion tonnes, said the ministry.

China's water freight transport also saw stable growth in the first eight months of the year, with the total freight volume up 11.5 percent year on year to 5.31 billion tonnes.

