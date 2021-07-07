(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUNMING, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The city of Ruili in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Wednesday reported 23 positive samples in the first round of citywide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 amid the recent resurgence in infections.

From July 4 until the end of Tuesday, the city had sampled 265,432 local residents, with 23 testing positive. All the positive samples are from residents in Jiegao, a border community in Ruili.

Ruili launched its second round of mass nucleic acid testing campaign from 8 a.

m. on Wednesday after new local clusters of COVID-19 cases were identified in the city.

On Wednesday, Ruili closed off the city proper with a population of about 270,000 and asked all residents to undergo home quarantine. Jiegao has been upgraded as a high-risk area for COVID-19 outbreak.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 4. On Tuesday, it reported 15 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and two locally-transmitted asymptomatic cases.