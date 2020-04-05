LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Coronavirus outbreak has shaken the huge global health system and economies, but the way China stepped up to contribute to the response by accomplishing their tasks including updating infrastructure, fighting misinformation and providing virtual work and awareness tools is surprising.

Various news reports from China have revealed that during the last week, only one new case of coronavirus infection was reported from the origin city of the disease, Wuhan.

Head of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Hong Kong University, Ben Cowling, in his recent article published last week, has verified that China, due to its strict initiatives, has brought almost an end to its first wave of coronavirus infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement has acknowledged the efforts of China government for adopting effective safety measures to overcome the pandemic.

"No doubt that China has taken drastic measures and techniques to isolate and quarantine its virus-affected people in a disciplined way, WHO said, adding that Chinese used effective initiatives of successful lockdowns for huge numbers of people, shutdowns of vast swaths of society, everywhere in the country." Talking to APP, Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr Iftikhar Ahmed said that Chinese safety model has proven a successful to overcome the disease.

The Chinese as a nation set an example by adopting aggressive 'social distancing' and 'self-quarantining' initiatives to overcome the pandemic, he added.

He expressed the hope that transmission of the coronavirus was likely to slow down due to the advent of warm and humid season conditions ahead. Moreover, the human immune system in warm temperature become stronger than in winter, he added.

"The global epidemic was likely to stay till the start of hot weather conditions, adding we need an awareness and management campaign on the lines of Chinese model", he informed.

Giving the details, he said that washing of hands with soap at least five times a day, avoiding public gatherings, strict social distancing, sanitizing homes and mobile phones regularly, spread awareness, educating people in family and at work place, were the salient features of Chinese safety model.

According to Chinese Health Ministry document, its current population is around 1.42 billion, and more than 50 million people were placed under an aggressive lockdown from January, due to the spread of virus. The world, which was scared from China, is surprised on its speedy recovery from the deadly virus.

Chairman of the Consortium for the Globalization of Chinese Medicine, Dr Cheng in his recent statement has said that Chinese traditional herbal medicine cure was another reason of the recovery from the deadly disease, adding that the Chinese traditional herbs were safe, effective and easy to use in coronavirus treatment.

He confirmed that after good results, the Chinese government was now advising doctors to consider mixing Western antiviral drugs with traditional Chinese herbal medicine in treatment of the affected patients.

The WHO health mission to China which included 13 foreigner and 12 Chinese scientists has released a finding report in which it has observed that the government and people of China adopted unprecedented aggressive measures to combat the deadly virus, saying a few weeks ago the Chinese hospitals were overflowing with COVID-19, but now empty beds in the hospitals were being witnessed, and no further cases were being reported.

The mission has compiled this report after touring to various places and hospitals besides five major cities of China. It is worth mentioning here that during the wide spread panic of coronavirus in China, the Senate of Pakistan has passed a resolution of standing affirm with its Chinese brethren in the moment of difficulty.

The Spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after receiving aid had thanked Pakistan through its tweet saying 'a friend in need is a friend indeed'.

The government of Pakistan has also donated medical equipments and dispatched medical teams to work with Chinese brothers and sisters hand in hand to overcome the epidemic.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is the first country who resumed its flight operation with China just after the suspension of three days. At International political front, this sends a clear and strong message that Pakistan is standing with China under all circumstances.

It may be mentioned here that Chinese trade ministry has confirmed that China after a speedy recovery from the disease, is now enhancing its business volume and overcoming economy damages by restoring its factories, which are likely to come back to 90 percent working capacity, during the May, 2020.

The shopping malls have started teeming with customers, and the new infection cases have dropped dramatically, the ministry said, adding the remaining COVID-19 patients are recovering rapidly and the Chinese government has started process of dismantling the temporary hospitals erected during emergency.