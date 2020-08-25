BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Twenty-eight science-themed movies from seven countries are screening on the website of the China Science and Technology Museum to help popularize science among ordinary people.

The museum's ball-screen cinema has also been used to show these movies from countries such as China, Canada, Germany, and the United States.

According to the museum, 10 of the movies have never premiered to Chinese audiences before, and two will have their world premieres during the screening, which also includes six science fiction short videos.

Running from Aug. 23 to Sept. 13, the screening is a part of the sci-tech section of the 10th Beijing International Film Festival. Science popularization activities and forums of special effects films will also be held online.