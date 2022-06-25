UrduPoint.com

China's Sci-tech Talent Is Becoming More Youthful

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2022 | 04:50 PM

China's sci-tech talent is becoming more youthful

CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The age structure of China's science and technology workers has decreased over the past decade, according to a report released on Saturday.

The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) has released a report on the country's sci-tech human resources development in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

The report shows that sci-tech talent aged 39 and below accounted for 73.89 percent of all sci-tech personnel by the end of 2019, with 9.94 percent aged 50 and above.

The proportion of female sci-tech talent grew rapidly from about 33 percent in 2005 to approximately 40 percent in 2019, according to the report.

By the end of 2020, China had more than 112.34 million people working in the sci-tech field, the report noted.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

