UrduPoint.com

China's Sci-tech Week To Be Held In May

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China's sci-tech week to be held in May

BEIJING, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :China's 2022 National Science and Technology Week, an event aiming to popularize science, will be held from May 21 to May 28, according to its organizer.

Themed "Walking together into science and technology," this year's event aims to promote public understanding of and interest in science through popularization activities, the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

Activities will focus on various sci-tech fields, including biodiversity conservation, carbon neutrality, aerospace, and marine science and technology.

