BEIJING, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :China's securities market attracted more than 1.412 million new investors in May, industrial data showed.

The figure marked an increase of 16.32 percent from the same period last year, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

Individuals accounted for the majority of new investors, reaching 1.409 million, while new institutional investors stood at 2,800.

By the end of May, the number of investors in China's securities market exceeded 187 million, the data showed.