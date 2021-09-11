UrduPoint.com

China's Securities Market Attracts Over 1.87 Mln New Investors In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

China's securities market attracts over 1.87 mln new investors in August

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :China's securities market attracted more than 1.87 million new investors in August, industrial data showed.

The figure was up by 4.43 percent from the same period last year, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

Individuals accounted for the majority of new investors, exceeding 1.

86 million, while new institutional investors stood at 4,800.

By the end of last month, the number of investors in China's securities market reached 192.1 million, up 11.71 percent year on year, the data showed.

Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.27 percent to end at 3,703.11 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.5 percent higher at 14,771.87 points.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai Same August Stocks Market From Million

Recent Stories

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind g ..

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind gesture by UAE leadership: doct ..

14 minutes ago
 Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progre ..

Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progress

3 minutes ago
 All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

3 minutes ago
 Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Ku ..

Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Kunming

4 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 1 ..

Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 14

4 minutes ago
 Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.