(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :China's securities market attracted more than 1.87 million new investors in August, industrial data showed.

The figure was up by 4.43 percent from the same period last year, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

Individuals accounted for the majority of new investors, exceeding 1.

86 million, while new institutional investors stood at 4,800.

By the end of last month, the number of investors in China's securities market reached 192.1 million, up 11.71 percent year on year, the data showed.

Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.27 percent to end at 3,703.11 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.5 percent higher at 14,771.87 points.