UrduPoint.com

China's Securities Regulator Pledges More Support To Real Economy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

China's securities regulator pledges more support to real economy

BEIJING, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :China's securities regulator has pledged more support to advance a "virtuous cycle" between the real economy and the capital market.

China will further strengthen the role of market function in serving the real economy, while guarding against capital idling and risk accumulation, according to Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Facing multiple challenges including the epidemic, rising commodity prices and disrupted supply chains, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are having a hard time, and extending support to foster their development is a major task for global economic recovery, Yi noted.

He pledged efforts to deepen reforms of the New Third board, set up the Beijing stock exchange and speed up fostering a full-chain institutional system for the capital market to serve the innovation and development of SMEs.

As part of efforts to deepen reforms of the New Third Board, China recently announced the decision to set up the Beijing stock exchange.

Built upon the New Third Board, the Beijing bourse will host eligible companies traded on the equity exchange platform and pilot the registration-based IPO system.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Exchange China Beijing Market

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

31 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

47 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

1 hour ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

1 hour ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.