China's Seed Breeding, Production Bases Further Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The number of national seed breeding and production bases in China increased to 216 amid the country's seed vitalization drive, according to the agricultural ministry.

These hubs breed or produce seeds for grain, cotton, oil, and sugar, among others, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

On top of the 100 bases previously accredited, another 96 county-level areas in Heilongjiang Province, northeast China, have been identified as major national seed production bases, and 20 county-level places in Liaoning Province as regional breeding bases.

Accreditation is crucial to vitalize the seed industry and build up seed provision capacity, the ministry said.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), China earmarked over 5 billion Yuan (about 782.5 million U.S. Dollars) in support of seed production bases. They supply over 70 percent of seeds for crop production and ensure national grain security.

China will continue to implement reward policies for major seed-producing counties and carry out projects aimed to upgrade the seed industry while seeking to ensure that national seed production bases can supply over 80 percent of the seeds for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

