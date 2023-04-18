- Home
China's Service Output Up 5.4 Pct In Q1
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) --:China's value-added service output went up 5.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.
