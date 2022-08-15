BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :China's service sector continued to recover in July, an official said Monday. Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a press conference that the services production index grew 0.6 percent year on year last month.

Modern service industries witnessed good growth momentum, Fu said.

Information transmission, software and information technology services and financial intermediation services posted strong performance as their in-dices climbed 10.3 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

In terms of business activities, Fu said the index for the service sector in general logged 52.8 percent. Multiple industries stayed within the high expansion range of 55 percent and above, including railway and air transportation, accommodation, catering, and culture, sports and entertainment, he said.