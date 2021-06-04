UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Service Trade Rises 3.3 Pct In First Four Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

China's service trade rises 3.3 pct in first four months

BEIJING, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :China's service trade rose 3.3 percent to 1.56 trillion Yuan (245.21 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Of the total, service exports reached 746.21 billion yuan, up 23.2 percent year on year, and service imports stood at 818.24 billion yuan, down 10 percent year on year.

Compared with the same period in 2019 or the pre-pandemic level, however, service trade dropped 10.3 percent, with service exports up 20.5 percent and service imports down 27.3 percent.

Trade of knowledge-intensive services has been rising in the first four months as it hit 732.

53 billion yuan, up 14.9 percent year on year, accounting for 46.8 percent of the total service trade, up 4.7 percentage points year on year.

Trade of travel services continued to decline. In the first four months, China's trade of travel services stood at 248.19 billion yuan, down 41.3 percent year on year.

In April alone, China's service trade hit 406.19 billion yuan, up 12.3 percent year on year, with service exports climbing 24.3 percent and imports growing 2.7 percent. The fastest growth was registered in three sectors -- financial, transport and insurance services.

Related Topics

Exports China Same April 2019 Commerce Billion

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

27 minutes ago

Russia to Facilitate Creation of BRICS Arbitration ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Global Economy Returning to Normal Afte ..

2 minutes ago

Naval Chief emphasises officers to be prepared for ..

2 minutes ago

Police directed to wear proper uniform

2 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.