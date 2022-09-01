(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :China's service trade value grew 20.7 percent year on year in the first seven months of this year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Thursday.

Total trade value stood at 3.39 trillion Yuan (about 492.6 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the data.

Service exports expanded 22.8 percent year on year to 1.64 trillion yuan, and service imports were 1.75 trillion yuan, up 18.9 percent from a year ago.