BEIJING, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :China's service trade value grew 21.6 percent year on year in the first half of 2022, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Wednesday.

Total trade value stood at 2.89 trillion Yuan (about 426 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the data.

Service exports expanded 24.6 percent year on year to 1.41 trillion yuan, and service imports were 1.49 trillion yuan, up 18.9 percent from a year ago.