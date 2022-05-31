UrduPoint.com

China's Service Trade Up 21.9 Pct In Jan.-April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

China's service trade up 21.9 pct in Jan.-April

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) --:China's service trade rose 21.9 percent year on year to reach 1.9 trillion Yuan (about 286.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Tuesday.

Of the total, service exports totalled about 933.3 billion yuan, up 25.1 percent year on year, and service imports expanded 19.1 percent from a year ago to 974.2 billion yuan.

In April alone, service trade value stood at 450.2 billion yuan, up 10.8 percent year on year.

Related Topics

Exports April Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

15 minutes ago
 LCCI delegation visits SCCI

LCCI delegation visits SCCI

15 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Mu ..

Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Multan

24 minutes ago
 13 POs arrested in sargodha

13 POs arrested in sargodha

15 minutes ago
 French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour bat ..

French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour battle

15 minutes ago
 Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.