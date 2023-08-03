Open Menu

China's Service Trade Up 8.5 Pct In First Six Months

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China's service trade up 8.5 pct in first six months

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) --:China's service trade value grew 8.5 percent year on year in the first six months of this year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Thursday.

Total trade value stood at 3.14 trillion Yuan (about 439.19 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the data.

Service exports declined 5.9 percent year on year to 1.32 trillion yuan, and service imports were 1.81 trillion yuan, up 22.1 percent from a year ago.

