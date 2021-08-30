BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 4,357 enterprises have registered to hold virtual exhibitions at the upcoming China International Fair For Trade in Services (CIFTIS), with no offline events planned, the organizers said Sunday.

The number marks a 40 percent increase over last year's event, the organizers told a press conference in Beijing.

The fair's digital platform will allow the exhibitors to showcase products, hold online meetings and ink deals. The platform's online conference services will feature simultaneous interpretation for the convenience of overseas exhibitors, according to the organizers.The CIFTIS will take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 7.