China's Services Trade Fair CIFTIS To Feature Digital-services Area

7 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), scheduled for early September in Beijing, will feature a special section for digital services for the first time, organizers said Thursday.

Leading international and domestic digital services enterprises will make use of the section to showcase their latest technologies, achievements and applications, said the organizing committee.

Wu Yuhong, deputy director of the Beijing International Services Trade Affairs Center, said that, as of Wednesday, 39 industry leaders and well-known enterprises had signed up for participation in the special section.

The fair will also feature more than 10 forums, focusing on hot topics such as the digital economy, carbon-emission peaking and carbon neutrality, epidemic prevention, intellectual property rights protection, the industrial internet, and the construction of free trade zones, according to the organizing committee.

CIFTIS is a major platform for trade in services in China and has an exhibition area of about 130,000 square meters. The event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 7.

