(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :China's eastern Shandong province will suspend long-distance buses, as the country scrambles to contain a deadly new virus, state media reported Sunday.

Shandong will suspend long-distance buses entering the province of 100 million people, state broadcaster CCTV said, following the announcement of similar measures in the cities of Tianjin, Beijing and Xi'an.

Inter-city buses in the province will only be allowed to leave if stations have screening measures, CCTV said.