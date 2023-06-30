Open Menu

China's Shanghai Sees Rising Solar Cell Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM

China's Shanghai sees rising solar cell exports

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) --:Shanghai recorded 78.39 billion Yuan (10.85 billion U.S. Dollars) worth of solar cell exports in the first five months of this year, an increase of 32.9 percent over the same period of last year, statistics from the city's customs authority showed.

The exports via Shanghai represented more than half of solar cell exports nationwide, said the Shanghai Customs.

From January to May, the customs office in Shanghai's Yangshan Port saw solar cell exports worth 37.1 billion yuan, which were mainly sold to developed economies such as the European Union and the United States.

As Chinese-made photovoltaic cells continue to rank first in terms of global market share, Chinese customs authorities have enhanced the protection of intellectual property rights of Chinese products.

Related Topics

Exports China European Union Shanghai Same United States January May Market From Share Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

19 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

20 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

20 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

20 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

21 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

23 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous