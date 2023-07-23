TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :China's coal-rich province of Shanxi saw its raw coal output in the first half of the year near 680 million tonnes, local authorities have said.

The coal output in Shanxi, the country's largest coal-producing region, accounted for about 29.

5 percent of China's total during the January-June period, according to the provincial statistics bureau.

As the peak electricity consumption season nears, Shanxi has increased its coal production, with about 2 million tonnes of coal transported to locations across the country every day.

The province has set a coal production target of nearly 1.37 billion tonnes for 2023.