TAIYUAN, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :North China's Shanxi Province saw its foreign trade surge by 33.8 percent month on month to 17.39 billion Yuan (about 2.58 billion U.S. Dollars), said customs of the provincial capital Taiyuan.

Affected by changing international situations and the epidemic, Shanxi's foreign trade in the first half of the year achieved 91.27 billion yuan, down 19.3 percent year on year.

Steel, magnesium and its products, and coal are among the major exported commodities.

Also during H1, Shanxi's trade with the United States and the Republic of Korea increased by 5.7 percent and 28.1 percent, respectively.