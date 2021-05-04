UrduPoint.com
China's Shenyang To Build 1,000 Miniparks

Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

China's Shenyang to build 1,000 miniparks

SHENYANG, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :-- Authorities plan to build 1,000 miniparks in the city of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, by next year.

Miniparks refer to parks that cover less than 10,000 square meters in area.

They usually feature vegetation, seating and exercise facilities to offer the public a space in which to rest, socialize and relax.

The miniparks will cover nine districts in Shenyang to increase the city's green space coverage.

Construction is already underway for 300 miniparks, and authorities are drawing plans for the remaining locations.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

