SHENZHEN, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday downgraded its last area classified as medium-risk for COVID-19, as a recent resurgence in new infections has subsided.

The city will no longer require negative nucleic acid test results from outbound passengers, the city government said during a press conference.

The southern tech hub has not registered any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since June 21, it said.