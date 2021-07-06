UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Shenzhen Clears All COVID-19 Risk Areas

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

China's Shenzhen clears all COVID-19 risk areas

SHENZHEN, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday downgraded its last area classified as medium-risk for COVID-19, as a recent resurgence in new infections has subsided.

The city will no longer require negative nucleic acid test results from outbound passengers, the city government said during a press conference.

The southern tech hub has not registered any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since June 21, it said.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Hub June From Government

Recent Stories

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

4 minutes ago

Asad Umar says $1b investment is expected in Gwada ..

28 minutes ago

Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan closed du ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine guidelines

54 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood advises students stop spending tim ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.